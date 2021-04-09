Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Camden National worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

