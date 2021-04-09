Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares rose 2.9% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $66.00. The company traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.47. Approximately 283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 312,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

