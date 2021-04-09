Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Cowen initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.23.

BMBL opened at $63.02 on Monday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

