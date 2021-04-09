Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Buy

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEXAY. Barclays downgraded Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

AEXAY stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Atos has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

