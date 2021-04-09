Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.88

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 6868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.