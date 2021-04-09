Brokers Set Expectations for Horace Mann Educators Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.