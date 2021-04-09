Brokers Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of GL opened at $97.98 on Friday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

