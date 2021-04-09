Brokers Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Shares of COST stock opened at $361.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

