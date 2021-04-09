Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APEI. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $667.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

