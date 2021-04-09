Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Target Price at €111.40

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €111.40 ($131.06).

Several research firms recently commented on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Sixt stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €112.30 ($132.12). 20,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of €106.83 and a 200 day moving average of €93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -158.62. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a fifty-two week high of €120.20 ($141.41).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

