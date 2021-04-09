Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $906.27 Million

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $906.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $883.60 million to $921.40 million. Ventas reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

NYSE:VTR opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $19,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

