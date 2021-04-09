Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to announce sales of $341.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.30 million and the lowest is $339.39 million. National Instruments posted sales of $309.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in National Instruments by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Instruments by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275,229 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 36.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

