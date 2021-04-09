Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

MPW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.63. 2,214,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 313,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 132,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

