Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post $5.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.41. H&R Block reported earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.