Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.70. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. Hess has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.