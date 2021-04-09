Brokerages Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FURY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 140,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $150.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.