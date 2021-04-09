Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.74 Million

Analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce sales of $369.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.46 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

FCFS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,170. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $78.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

