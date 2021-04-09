Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $3.46. RH posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $21.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $25.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $22.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $24.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

NYSE RH opened at $600.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $619.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

