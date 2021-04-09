Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce $11.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $43.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 million to $69.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.68 million, with estimates ranging from $17.19 million to $81.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $7,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares during the period.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 13,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

