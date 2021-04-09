Brian Johnson Purchases 200,000 Shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,200.00 ($14,428.57).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 11th, Brian Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,350.00 ($9,535.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) Company Profile

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.