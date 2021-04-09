Brian H. Schmucker Sells 15,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
