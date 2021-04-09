Bremer Bank National Association Sells 552 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 245,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

