Bremer Bank National Association Sells 531 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.72. 223,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $423.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

