Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. 195,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

