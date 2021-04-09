Bremer Bank National Association Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

