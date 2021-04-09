Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.85. 3,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 182.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.31 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

