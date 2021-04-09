Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after buying an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 239,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,358. BOX has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

