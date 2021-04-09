Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

