Boston Pizza Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.86 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

