Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Insider William Borden James Sells 9,571,428 Shares

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) insider William Borden James sold 9,571,428 shares of Boston International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £95,714.28 ($125,051.32).

LON BIH opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. Boston International Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 14.41 and a quick ratio of 14.41.

Boston International Company Profile

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

