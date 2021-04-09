Boomer Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boomer in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Boomer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Boomer alerts:

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boomer in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of BOMH stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Boomer has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc, a holding company, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer Naturals, Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. It offers proprietary branded products, which they market and sell through retail and direct to consumer channels, primarily in the United States.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.