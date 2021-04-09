Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 364,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $199,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

