Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

SBUX stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 146.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

