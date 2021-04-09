Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 12,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,205,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.