BlockMesh Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $71,671.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00625341 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037749 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

