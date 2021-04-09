Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $92,289.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00085497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.35 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

