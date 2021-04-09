BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

