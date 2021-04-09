BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $800.60 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.00 and a 1 year high of $802.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.65 and a 200-day moving average of $689.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

