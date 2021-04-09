Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12. 2,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,095,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 290,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 225,776 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

