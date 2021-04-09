BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

