Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.49 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 47.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.49 million and $2,730.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

