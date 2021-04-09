BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $104.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioNTech by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 209,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 141,090 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
