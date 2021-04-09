BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $104.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioNTech by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 209,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 141,090 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

