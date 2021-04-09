Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,697. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

