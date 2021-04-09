Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers Sells 10,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.35. 716,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,783. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

