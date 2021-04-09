Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers Sells 10,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.35. 716,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,783. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
