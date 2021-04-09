BIDR Achieves Market Cap of $6.09 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BIDR has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00266804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.00798074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.16 or 0.99681755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.29 or 0.00702043 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

