Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.20

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 488254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,162 shares of company stock worth $1,736,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

