Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $133.95

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.95, but opened at $138.13. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $136.47, with a volume of 57,033 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,570 shares of company stock worth $5,206,547. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

