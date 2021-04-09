Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PMOIF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

