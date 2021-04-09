Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCHDF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HCHDF stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

