Berenberg Bank Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.70.

EDV stock opened at C$27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$22.44 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.36.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

